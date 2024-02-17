Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.75

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.75 and last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 61804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
