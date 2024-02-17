Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 6550655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as game advertising and monetization platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides AdConsole, an analytics and reporting service, which delivers real-time insights and data to company's partners. The company also offers native-in game advertising; content security and assurance across platform advertise; and engages in provision of computer programming activities.

