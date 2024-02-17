Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $285.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $308.13.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12-month low of $217.53 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

