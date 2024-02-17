Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0847 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $15.80 million and $39,473.97 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00111192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00033076 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006870 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

