Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $10.16 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00019936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $163.05 million and $663,062.22 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,970.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00516370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00148647 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00023568 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.27333113 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $466,993.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.