BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,775,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,316,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

