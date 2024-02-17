BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a market perform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $72.50.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,530,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 855.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 588,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,853,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,349,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

