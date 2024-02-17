Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.63. Blackrock Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.44.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

