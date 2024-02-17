Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Blackrock Silver Price Performance
Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.63. Blackrock Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.44.
About Blackrock Silver
