Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Blackrock Silver Stock Performance
Shares of BRC stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.63. Blackrock Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.44.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile
