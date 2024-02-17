Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of BRC stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$51.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.63. Blackrock Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.44.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

