Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.4 %

CPB opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

