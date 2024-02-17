Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.68 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials
In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Materials Stock Performance
EXP stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.63. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $252.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.33.
Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.
Eagle Materials Profile
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
