Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 12,180 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $217,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 62.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 448.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $33.43 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

