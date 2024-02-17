Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 393.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.