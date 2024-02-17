Block (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

