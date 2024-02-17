Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 163.89%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. 1,132,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,116. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268 in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

