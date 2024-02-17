BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.04.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s payout ratio is -4,798.80%.

Institutional Trading of TPG

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

