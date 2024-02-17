Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

