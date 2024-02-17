Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.90

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 32952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Brady Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Brady by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Brady by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

