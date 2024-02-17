Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.00

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93), with a volume of 744203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.90).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Brickability Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($79,565.55). In other news, insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($79,565.55). Also, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £20,006.17 ($25,266.70). Insiders bought a total of 782,797 shares of company stock valued at $53,150,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.21% of the company’s stock.
About Brickability Group
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
