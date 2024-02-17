Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.00

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93), with a volume of 744203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.90).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brickability Group

Brickability Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £241.47 million, a P/E ratio of 844.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($79,565.55). In other news, insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($79,565.55). Also, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £20,006.17 ($25,266.70). Insiders bought a total of 782,797 shares of company stock valued at $53,150,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brickability Group

(Get Free Report)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.