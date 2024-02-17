Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.