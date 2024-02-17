Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Cut by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.86. 13,176,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,052,176. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

