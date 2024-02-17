Brokerages Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price at $62.40

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.44.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,526 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after buying an additional 4,565,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,274,000 after buying an additional 107,815 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,076,000 after acquiring an additional 382,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

