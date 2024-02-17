Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Target Price at $82.33

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Ameren alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,337,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,568,000 after buying an additional 5,790,342 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after buying an additional 947,011 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $91.18.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.