Brokerages Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Target Price at $31.60

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 296,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,864,000 after purchasing an additional 125,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,137 shares during the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of RNA opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $25.74.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.
