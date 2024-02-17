Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $255.36

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.36.
AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
AXON stock opened at $269.80 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $274.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
