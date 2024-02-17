Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $255.36

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.36.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $269.80 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $274.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.