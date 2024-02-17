Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$78.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.25.

Several analysts have commented on BEI.UN shares. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$73.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$52.94 and a 12 month high of C$74.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.23.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

