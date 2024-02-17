Brokerages Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $12.20

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EB. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EB stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $889.98 million, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

