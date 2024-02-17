Brokerages Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $12.20

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EB. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eventbrite Stock Down 3.5 %
EB stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $889.98 million, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eventbrite
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.