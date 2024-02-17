Brokerages Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price at $7.36

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

