Brokerages Set PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Target Price at $5.50

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.59.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

