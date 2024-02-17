Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $96.75

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.21. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,841,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,812,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,330,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,244,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after buying an additional 551,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

