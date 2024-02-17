Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $17.86

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $649.79 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at $685,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,739 shares of company stock worth $2,146,004 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Vital Farms by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

