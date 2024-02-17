Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of CBT opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cabot has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

