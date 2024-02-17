Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,870. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

