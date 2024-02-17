Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $320.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $290.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.96 and its 200 day moving average is $256.81. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

