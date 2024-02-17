California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stake Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,407 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.77% of California Resources worth $29,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. 474,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRC

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.