California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stake Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,407 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.77% of California Resources worth $29,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
California Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. 474,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRC
California Resources Profile
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than California Resources
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.