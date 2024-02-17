Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 1,451.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,518 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of PROG worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PROG by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in PROG by 19.0% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PROG by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PROG by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in PROG by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 619,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,402. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.

Several research firms have commented on PRG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

