Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 17,325 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 1.36% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HVT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 71,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,856. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $588.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

