Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 1,919 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.00. 173,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

