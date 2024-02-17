Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,959 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,859,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

