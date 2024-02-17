Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 5,271 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $585,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $211,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN traded down $15.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.12%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.63.

Insider Activity

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

