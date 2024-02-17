Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 45,026 Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,917,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,847,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

