Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE PFSI traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.46. 170,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,519. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $1,266,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,701 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

