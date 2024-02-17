Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1,666.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 137,063 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of KB Home worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6,353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 494,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.27. 944,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,886. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.