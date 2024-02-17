Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $565,000 Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Mueller Industries by 285.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,139. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.