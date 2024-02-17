Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after buying an additional 182,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after buying an additional 210,556 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after buying an additional 297,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 358,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,478 shares of company stock worth $477,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

