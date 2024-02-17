Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 350,729 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 573,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,072,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 368,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 723,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,359 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,656. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

