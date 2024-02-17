Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 1,834 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,746. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.