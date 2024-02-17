Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after acquiring an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 361,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

AFG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.44. 1,119,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $136.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.