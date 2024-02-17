Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FOX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 555,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $82,385,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 688,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,737. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

